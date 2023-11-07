Microsoft is using AI to make Xbox games

HQ

While the film and TV sector is still up in arms and striking in the hope of getting better protection against AI (and also better pay and benefits), the gaming sector is seemingly starting to explore how it can use the technology further.

Microsoft has now partnered up with Inworld AI in the effort of creating tools for Xbox developers that will allow them to use AI to create AI-powered characters, stories, and quests. This is claimed to include creating scripts, dialogue trees, and quest lines.

As per the press release revealing the partnership, it's mentioned that the aim is to use the AI system to "assists and empowers game designers to explore more creative ideas" and that it "can be integrated into the game client, enabling entirely new narratives with dynamically-generated stories, quests, and dialogue for players to experience."

Haiyan Zhang, general manager of gaming AI at Xbox has stated: "We want to help make it easier for developers to realize their visions, try new things, push the boundaries of gaming today and experiment to improve gameplay, player connection and more. We will collaborate and innovate with game creators inside Xbox studios as well as third-party studios as we develop the tools that meet their needs and inspire new possibilities for future games."

Do you think this is a good move from Microsoft?