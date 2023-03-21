Microsoft is upping its efforts to help indie developers port their titles to Xbox

HQ

The ID@Xbox initiative has been helping indie developers create projects for the Xbox family of consoles and PC for years now, but as Microsoft continues to position itself even more firmly in the games industry, the tech giant has now unveiled its next step to helping small developers bring their titles to consoles.

Known as the ID@Xbox Developer Acceleration Program, this will be aiming to assist indie developers with porting their titles to Xbox (and other consoles) by providing financial help to offset the investment necessary to create a port. To add to this, the program will be providing developers with access to monthly webinars where they can chat with team Xbox to discuss how to better market their title, on top of tackling certification processes, and more. Then finally, the program will even feature a funding opportunity to help a select number of promising developers create a working prototype for their title, with this financial assistance being "non-recoupable".

Xbox hopes that the program will remove long standing barriers to entry and will normalise diverse storylines and characters in gaming. Xbox has also stated that it will be seeking to support creators and developers from minorities, LGBTQ+ communities, and those with disabilities, as it further prioritises its accessibility efforts.

This program also comes as Xbox has celebrated helping 100 emerging indie developers offset their porting costs, aiding them to bring their projects to Xbox and other consoles.