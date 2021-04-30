Microsoft is slashing its take from sales on the Microsoft Store

You're watching Advertisements

Microsoft has announced that it will be soon slashing its share on revenue generated from games on the Microsoft Store. Starting from August 1, Microsoft will be taking a cut of 12% instead of its usual 30%, and this now matches the split seen on the Epic Games Store.

Matt Booty, Head of Xbox Games Studios, said within a recent blog post: "Game developers are at the heart of bringing great games to our players, and we want them to find success on our platforms. That's why today we're announcing that we're updating our Microsoft Store terms for PC game developers. As part of our commitment to empower every PC game creator to achieve more, starting on August 1 the developer share of Microsoft Store PC games sales net revenue will increase to 88%, from 70%."

As Gameinstury.biz points out, a 30% cut like Microsoft used to take is commonly seen across the industry with it being used by Steam, Apple's App Store, and Google Play. Microsoft's change in this figure could be a seen as a move to be more competitive against Epic and way to make the Microsoft Store a more enticing place to sell games.