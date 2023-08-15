Microsoft is scaling back its Cortana availability

HQ

While a lot of companies are further looking to explore and incorporate AI, Microsoft is seemingly heading the other way, or at least it is when looking at how it is offering Cortana for Windows users.

As per a new Support page post, it has been revealed that Cortana, an AI that was named after the AI in Halo, is losing its dedicated app on Windows 11, and that later this year, sometime in the autumn, Cortana will be pulled from Teams and Teams Mobile. The AI will still remain in operation in Microsoft Outlook.

While there has been no direct word that Microsoft is looking to move on from the Cortana AI, this does seem to suggest that it is gearing up to distance itself from the technology.