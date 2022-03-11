Microsoft is running a streamed ID@Xbox Showcase next week

HQ

Microsoft had a really good 2021 which ended with them winning Metacritic's Annual Game Publisher Rankings for 2021, setting an all-time high score. But after announcing their intent to buy Activision Blizzard, it has been slower with both games and Xbox related news.

Now this is about to change, as Microsoft has now announced a livestreamed [email protected] Showcase, set for March 16 at 18:00 GMT / 19:00 CET. We are being promised "new announcements of amazing games coming to Xbox from independent developers", which includes "first game from iam8bit's brand new publishing label".

We will of course cover everything for you, but if you want to follow it live, you will be able to do that on Twitch.