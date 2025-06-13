Microsoft is reported to have scrapped plans for a handheld Xbox console

HQ

Previous rumours that Microsoft had scrapped plans for a dedicated handheld Xbox now appear to have been confirmed. According to a report from The Verge, development has been officially halted internally and the focus has instead shifted to handheld devices from third-party manufacturers, similar to the recently announced ROG Xbox Ally.

In addition, the company wants to focus entirely on investing in software and partnerships in order to promote Windows 11 for handheld devices.

This shift in strategy could be partly explained by the success of its competitors, primarily Valve with its SteamOS, which has become increasingly popular and spread beyond Steam Deck.

