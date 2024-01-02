Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Microsoft is reported to be working on a Joy-Con-like controller

Let's just hope this accessory comes without stick drift.

It seems that we might get a brand new controller from Xbox and Microsoft in 2024, at least if we are to believe the reports that have been leaked about how the company is working on a Joy-Con-like solution. The alleged controller is described as having a "self-adjusting grip" in addition to working with several different types of devices.

Microsoft and Xbox would not be the first to copy Nintendo's design, and we have seen similar controls on the Lenovo Legion Go, for example. You can check out the patent registered by Microsoft here.

Would you like a Joy-Con-like controller from Microsoft?

