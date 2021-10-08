Microsoft is releasing a mouse made of recycled ocean plastic

HQ

We humans really, really love plastics. Living animals do not, and by 2050, it is expected to be more plastic in our oceans than fish. Fortunately, more and more people and companies have realised this and is trying to make a change.

One of them is Microsoft, and they have now announced that Ocean Plastic Mouse is now finished and can be pre-ordered starting October 10. It is pretty much what it sounds like and an environmental alternative made from recycled plastic from the oceans with a 100% recyclable packaging. Corinne Holmes, director of environmental compliance at Windows & Devices, explains the ambitions:

"We wanted to do something that's different. I don't want the clean stuff. We wanted to push the bar. This plastic wasn't from a collection bin sitting on the beach. It was recovered out of a river. It's dirty. It was sitting there for six months, not three weeks."

Microsoft has recently also released Xbox Series S/X controllers made from recycled plastics, but this is the first time they are specifically using ocean plastic. What do you think of initiatives like this?