Microsoft is rallying its executives to defend Activision Blizzard acquisition in the US

We've known for a while that Microsoft would be facing stiff competition when it comes to getting its massive $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard approved by the United States' Federal Trade Commission. But now, as The Verge reports, Microsoft and Xbox are preparing their top executives for battle.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Xbox head honcho Phil Spencer, and an array of other leading executives, including Activision CEO Bobby Kotick, are set to appear in court this week to defend the huge merger and to put the brakes on an injunction that the FTC has filed in the attempt of blocking the deal before its July 18 deadline even comes around.

The injunction has yet to be granted by the US federal court, but assuming it is, another set of court proceedings will need to take place, with these starting on August 2, just after the appeal for the appeal starts in the UK following the Competition and Markets Authority's decision to also block the merger.

Likewise, it has been mentioned that if this injunction is granted, it could put the entire $68.7 billion deal in jeopardy, as it would mean that Microsoft and Activision will need to re-negotiate terms or instead walk away and settle with a measly breakup fee of only (!) $3 billion.

The FTC and Microsoft will start appearing in court later today, with the hearing set to last for five days.