      Microsoft is promoting its merger with Activision Blizzard, this time on the London Underground

      The Tube is the latest target.

      Microsoft is advertising its proposed merger with Activision Blizzard - likely in the hopes of getting it approved by the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) - and this time they've taken to the London Underground.

      The $69 billion acquisition was previously criticised by the CMA due to fears it would reduce competition, but the body made a U-turn in a move described by Sony as "surprising, unprecedented, and irrational."

      Similarly to earlier adverts taken out in UK newspapers, posters along the Tube promote Microsoft's commitment to bring Call of Duty to 150 million new players (primarily via Nintendo Switch).

      The CMA will make their final ruling regarding the acquisition by April 26.

