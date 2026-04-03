Microsoft is offering six Assassin's Creed games to Game Pass subscribers this weekend

HQ

For many years, it has been a tradition for Microsoft to offer a bunch of games, often three, every weekend that can be downloaded and played at no extra cost to anyone with Game Pass (Essential, Premium, or Ultimate) through a program called Free Play Days. We usually report when, for one reason or another, better titles are on offer, and that's exactly what they have today.

There are actually six games included this week, and they're true staples from the Assassin's Creed series. To top it all off, there's a mix of both classic and more modern titles, so there's plenty of variety - and they all run at 60 frames per second on Xbox Series X.

The most recent title, Mirage, can even be played for free by all Xbox members for two hours while the rest have no limits. Here's the lineup:



Assassin's Creed: Unity (2014)



Assassin's Creed: Syndicate (2015)



Assassin's Creed Origins (2017)



Assassin's Creed Odyssey (2018)



Assassin's Creed Valhalla (2020)



Assassin's Creed Mirage (2023) - 2 hour trial for all Xbox members



All of them are now available for free download and play until 9:00 a.m. on Monday morning. They're also on sale until then, and if you decide to purchase any of them, you'll of course get to keep your save file.