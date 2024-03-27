Microsoft is not ruling out allowing Epic Games Store on Xbox

HQ

We assume few of you have missed that Microsoft is currently trying to branch out Xbox, making it possible to play the platform wherever you have a screen. One way they have done this is by releasing some older titles to competing formats, mainly Switch and PlayStation.

One person who really isn't a fan of gated gaming services shutting other players out is Microsoft's gaming boss Phil Spencer, who was asked by Polygon if Xbox is ready to walk the walk, and not just wish that others should launch their games on Xbox, and more specifically if he could see a future where Epic Games Store were allowed on Xbox:

"Yes. [Consider] our history as the Windows company. Nobody would blink twice if I said, 'Hey, when you're using a PC, you get to decide the type of experience you have [by picking where to buy games]. There's real value in that."

By allowing services like Epic Games Store, Itch.io or possible also Valve on Xbox - it would suddenly become possible to browse different stores to get better prices, and even play games not officially available to Xbox (like Sony's titles on Steam) by using a another storefront.

What do you think about this idea?