Microsoft is making the Xbox Share button more customisable with remapping options

It has been revealed that Xbox players will soon be getting the option to remap and customise what exactly the Share button on the Xbox controller does. Reported on by The Verge, the button, which currently is used for screenshotting and recording gameplay clips, will have the potential to be used for new inputs thanks to a new controller firmware update.

Available to certain Xbox Insiders at the moment, it has been revealed that the remappable inputs will include; opening the guide, sending a message, launching games and apps, searching, adjusting TV volume, viewing achievements, pausing and playing media, toggling Night Mode and other accessibility features, and even accessing Quick Settings.

There's no mention as to when the feature will become widely available, but generally it takes a few months for Insider updates like these to be fully fleshed out and delivered to the wider public.