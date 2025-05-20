Microsoft is making it even easier to submit an app to the Microsoft Store

HQ

Microsoft is looking to make it even easier for creators and developers to publish apps on the Microsoft Store. As part of the Build 2025 conference, the massive tech company has announced that it's waiving and removing the required publishing fee that is associated with putting apps on the storefront, thus getting the jump on Google who still charges a one-time fee of $25 and Apple who charges $99 on an annual basis.

According to Windows Central, Microsoft explains its reasoning as the following: "This will make Microsoft Store on Windows the first global digital store to waive the fee for publishing apps."

It should be said that for individual developers the fee used to be the most forgiving compared to competitors, by sitting at $19. Also, this change does seem to only apply to individual developers, as the company fee of $99 will seemingly be remaining in effect. Still, no doubt this will lead to a few quirkier apps making their appearance on the Microsoft Store.