Microsoft is looking to finalise the Activision Blizzard deal

HQ

It appears that the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft might be about to go through, as the latter seeks to finalize the deal even as the Federal Trade Commission is opting to block the deal.

As The New York Times reports, Microsoft has turned the opinions of many regulators across the world in favour of the deal, including those in the UK and EU which were previously leaning away from approving the merger.

The UK CMA is set to make its decision this week. If this decision and the one from the European Commission also gives the deal some support, Microsoft would be able to challenge the FTC's decision. Should all go to plan, the gaming giant could fulfil its hopes of having acquired the Call of Duty and Overwatch publisher by summer this year.

Even if the deal is finalised, there will still be some who don't approve of the acquisition. Sony, for example, will likely fight until the bitter end, hoping to prove that the deal will give Microsoft an unfair advantage in the market.