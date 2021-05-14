LIVE

news

Microsoft is launching Xbox Series S/X in China next month

The PlayStation 5 is also coming to China on May 15.

In late April, we reported that PlayStation 5 was launching in China on May 15. Today, roughly two weeks later, Microsoft has announced their plans for a Chinese launch of Xbox Series S/X, which will be released on June 10 with pre-orders starting on May 19.

Xbox Series X will be priced 3899 CNY (€499 / £430) which is the same price as PlayStation 5, with Xbox Series S costing 2399 CNY (€307 / £264). Microsoft's marketing director for Xbox greater China, had this to say in a press release:

"We're excited to be able to sync with Chinese gamers into the new generation of games and experience the new generation of games with a high degree of immersion and compatibility. Games are a very creative way to express themselves, to stimulate our imaginations, to connect with each other in a vivid story."

Thanks, Pure Xbox.



