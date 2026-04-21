Microsoft is hosting a new ID@Xbox showcase and promises a surprise

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The pace of new streams and digital events have been incredibly intense in the months since the New Year, and this week will be no exception. Microsoft has announced that it's time for another round of the ID@Xbox Showcase, an event dedicated to indie developers.

These showcases often highlight very interesting games, with many titles going on to become best-selling hits (during the last one, six months ago, we saw Mouse: P.I. For Hire, Invincible VS, and Vampire Survivors, just to name a few). Even in advance, this event looks promising, and we're promised a closer look at:



Aphelion



Mistfall Hunter



Solo Leveling: Arise Overdrive



There Are No Ghosts at the Grand



We've also read that there will be "a surprise," but we can only speculate as to what it might be. The ID@Xbox Showcase kicks off on April 23 at 5 p.m. GMT / 6 p.m. CEST via platforms including Twitch and YouTube, and we'll of course be reporting on what's shown.