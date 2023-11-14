Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Microsoft is giving away an Xbox console with a chocolate controller!

Now instead of smashing your controller in rage, you can take a bite out of it.

Microsoft is no stranger to rebranding its Xbox consoles to create a sense of urgency, and it's also no stranger to collaborating with different brands to capitalise on synergies. The latest partnership comes between the game publisher and the upcoming Wonka film, which is a reinterpretation of the famous tale of Donald and the Chocolate Factory. To celebrate the film's release next month, Microsoft has put together a Wonka-themed Xbox Series X, and in addition to the specially designed machine, two controllers (one playable and one made of chocolate) will be included.

You can check out the console in the pictures below, and to participate in the competition you can read the rules via the link here.

