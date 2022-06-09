Microsoft is expanding its Edge gaming features

HQ

Ahead of the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on Sunday, Microsoft has just shared a bunch of details about its gaming portfolio. As part of the What's Next For Gaming 2022 event, we've been told that the tech company is doubling-down on supporting gaming through its browser Microsoft Edge, and is doing so with a list of new features.

Namely, Edge will be getting some Xbox Cloud Gaming integration, and this will come in the form of a new gaming tab page that will feature news, guides, live streams, new releases, the Cloud Gaming library, and quick access to recent games. There will also be a clarity boost option to make gameplay from the cloud look better, as well as an efficiency mode to improve performance on Windows 10 and 11.

Speaking about Windows 11, the operating software is being improved with optimisations for windowed games, a new HDR calibration system, a Game Pass widget, and a controller bar that will allow players to jump back into recent games without needing to use a mouse and a keyboard.