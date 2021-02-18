Microsoft is expanding its accessibility efforts with new evaluation process

You're watching Advertisements

Microsoft has recently announced its new plans to expand its accessibility efforts for Xbox and PC games. The new process will give developers a chance to submit their titles to be evaluated by a team of players with disabilities, in return for feedback as to how they could improve them.

"Developers now have the option to send Microsoft their Xbox or PC title and have it analysed and validated against the recommendations provided in the XAGs," the blog post revealing the plans reads. "Where issues are found, they are noted with reproduction steps, screenshots, and other information to help the developer understand what aspect of a given experience may be challenging for certain gamers with disabilities."

The feedback provided will align with the new Xbox Accessibility Guidelines (which you can read here) that has been expanded on further since its creation. Now, feedback can range anywhere from, "links to gaming accessibility and inclusive design documentation, non-profits and industry-recognised subject matter experts, platform-specific technical documentation, and more."

Microsoft has been making amazing progress to ensure gaming has been more and more accessible over the last few years, with the introduction of the Adaptive Controller and the Xbox Accessibility Guidelines at the forefront. Although, as the post states, Microsoft is not done yet, and intend to further expand and improve their accessibility options in the future.

