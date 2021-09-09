Microsoft is currently testing next-gen features for older Xbox controllers

HQ

Yesterday Xbox Insiders were given the opportunity to download an update that brings next-gen features to older controllers. This is said to provide "the best gaming experience no matter how you chose to play" and it affects Xbox controllers with Bluetooth support, the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, and Xbox Adaptive Controllers.

Within a blog post, it was detailed that the update delivers better cross-device connectivity. Following the update, the controllers will support Bluetooth Low Energy to enable you to play wirelessly on Windows 10 PCs, iOS 15+, and Android devices when using remote play from your Xbox console or cloud gaming through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. These controllers will now also remember the Bluetooth devices that they were previously connected to.

Additionally, Dynamic Latency Input (DLI) is also on the way and it enables your controllers to react more responsively when paired with an Xbox Series S/X. So it seems that when this update is enabled that you'll get a much closer experience of what you get with next-gen controllers.