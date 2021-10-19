Cookies

Microsoft is bring the Xbox 360 dashboard back for Xbox.com

It'll mark the 20th Anniversary for Xbox.

Xbox turns 20 years old on November 15 and Microsoft will of course celebrate this in various ways like Xbox 20th Anniversary gear, a 20th Anniversary controller and much more. Now yet another initiative has been launched, which will make fans of Xbox 360 feel a bit nostalgic.

It turns out Xbox.com has brought back the classic Blades dashboard design used when Xbox 360 was launched in November 2005, and stayed with the console until 2008 when the New Xbox Experience was introduced with a more modern look. The blades were easy to use and was very popular, and if you want to feel a little retro, head over to the link above and check it out.

Did you ever get to use the Blades dashboard for Xbox 360?

