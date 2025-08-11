Microsoft is being taken to court over discontinuing Windows 10

HQ

The end of Windows 10 is fast approaching, but one man is hoping to prevent the OS from disappearing this October. Californian Lawrence Klein filed a complaint against Microsoft in San Diego and is willing to take the tech giant to court over the loss of Windows 10.

Through forcing people to "upgrade" to Windows 11, Klein claims that Microsoft is forcing people to purchase new devices. "Microsoft's stratagem was to use its dominant position in the OS market to achieve a dominant position in the market for generative AI. It did this by forcing customers to purchase new devices (or face financial repercussions if they did not) and running Windows 11, thereby ensuring a large user base that would access this product by default," reads the complaint (spotted by PCGamer).

"With only three months until support ends for Windows 10, it is likely that many millions of users will not buy new devices or pay for extended support. These users—some of whom are businesses storing sensitive consumer data—will be at a heightened risk of a cyberattack or other data security incident, a reality of which Microsoft is well aware."

Klein only believes Windows 10 should be discontinued when it amounts for less than 10% of all Windows users. As of April 2025, the OS was used by 53% of all Windows users. Even with more Windows 11 adoption thanks to the end of Windows 10 coming, Klein still believes millions of devices will be made obsolete if Windows 10 goes away, largely because of hardware requirements for the new OS.

