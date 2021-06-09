Microsoft is about to kick off a huge E3 Xbox sale

E3 2021 is officially starting on June 12 this year, but one day ahead of that, Microsoft starts something they call Deals Unlocked; which is basically a huge E3 sale that lasts until June 17. And claiming it's huge, is no exaggeration.

On Xbox Wire, they have listed what to expect from it:



Save up to 55% on over 500 digital games



Save up to 75% on select games from Xbox Game Studios



Save up to 60% on select PC digital games



Get Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $1 for 3 months



Save up to 25% on select gaming accessories



Save on gaming PCs starting at $699



Basically it's both games and hardware from the Microsoft Store, and they do specify titles like "Gears 5, Doom Eternal, Dirt 5, Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Assassin's Creed Valhalla Gold Edition, and many more". Take the opportunity to stack up on fun before your hard earned summer vacation starts.