Microsoft is about to become the most important third-party on PlayStation

HQ

Late Sunday we reported that Sony had signed 10-year Call of Duty deal with Microsoft, securing the series on PlayStation up until 2034. This has generally been viewed by analysts as Sony caving and accepting that Microsoft will get to buy Activision Blizzard with pretty much all obstacles seemingly removed.

While it likely take many years before before we get to see any real consequences from the enormous merger och Microsoft and Activision Blizzard, the video game journalist Stephen Totilo, who usually covers the business side of our beloved industry, now points out an interesting fact; Microsoft is about to become the biggest and thus most important third-party on PlayStation.

The reason is simple, as he explains:

"In 2022, the most downloaded PS5 game in the U.S. was Call of Duty Modern Warfare II. The most downloaded PS4 game was also MWII. The third most-downloaded PS4 game? Minecraft."

This makes it easy to see why Sony has been such a strong opponent to the deal and tried to stop it in every way possible, as Microsoft now controls extremely important software Sony really needs.