Microsoft Inside Xbox confirmed for May 7

On Thursday, May 7, at 4pm BST / 5pm CEST Microsoft will share another episode of Inside Xbox. Last week we learned that the show, among other things, is a kind of E3 replacement included under the "Summer Game Fest" banner, headed by The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley.

However, to make things more confusing, Microsoft introduced us to some more branding today: Xbox 20/20.

At the core of this new scheme is Microsoft's wish to share more news and announcements regarding Xbox topics such as the Series X, Game Pass, xCloud, and of course, upcoming projects from Xbox Game Studios. According to Xbox Wire we can expect major news once a month, starting with Inside Xbox on May 7.

But let's put the branding chaos behind us and go over what we already know: Microsoft will show gameplay, trailers, and previews of next-gen games. Ubisoft will be there with Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and it'll be our first opportunity to see the title in action - on next-gen hardware, we assume.

Another point of interest will be the topic of "Smart Delivery" - Microsoft's commitment to supporting select Xbox One games on their next hardware platform. If you buy a game on Xbox One, Microsoft ensures that you will be able to play the game on the upcoming Xbox Series X as well, free of additional charge. Microsoft also guarantees that these games will all take advantage of the Series X's power and to back this up, expect more tech talk from them later this week.

If you want information about the Xbox Series X and upcoming Xbox Game Studios projects, you will have to wait for July's Inside Xbox/Xbox 20/20 episode. The next Halo game - Halo Infinite - will be presented there, among other surprises and new first-party announcements, the platform holder promised.

You can watch these events on Microsoft's social channels: Mixer, Twitch, Youtube, Twitter and Facebook.