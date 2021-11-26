Microsoft: Improving the capture and share "is definitely a priority for us"

HQ

Even though Xbox Series S/X got a dedicated button for grabbing screenshots and videos, the functionality is still pretty barebones, compared to all the other pretty cool features the console actually has. Fortunately, Microsoft knows this and in an interview with the podcast Iron Lords, the Xbox team's director of program management Jason Ronald said it's a "priority" to improve this:

"I will definitely say that Game DVR is the one area - the capture and share experience - that I wish we were able to make more progress [on] this year than we were able to. It is definitely a priority for us. We definitely hear the feedback. We have made some changes and we have made some improvements to the reliability and the quality of the captures but we know we still have work to do here. So that is definitely a priority for us and something that we're going to continue to iterate on."

Ronald says we can expect to see the improvements next year, and that he regrets that it hasn't been done already:

"Definitely, message heard, and like I said, it's definitely an area that I wish were able to make more progress this year than we did but it will definitely be a priority for 2022."

Something to look forward to. Are you often grabbing screenshots and video, and what tools would you like to get?

