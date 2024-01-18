Microsoft hopes to be a 'good publisher' for Nintendo and Sony

HQ

Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella has claimed that he wants the company to be a "good publisher" for what are usually considered strong competitors to Xbox in Nintendo and Sony.

Speaking with Bloomberg, Nadella spoke about Microsoft's history with gaming, and how it will continue to shape the future. "We love gaming. In fact, Flight Simulator was created before even Windows. But we were number three, number four, and with now Activision, I think we have a chance of being a good publisher, quite frankly, on Sony and on Nintendo, and on PCs and on Xbox."

Following Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard, agreements were put in place to ensure that games such as Call of Duty would release on Sony and Nintendo consoles for the foreseeable future. It could be that this is all Nadella is referring to, or perhaps we could see some Xbox exclusives head to a Sony or Nintendo machine sometime soon.