Microsoft has stopped making Xbox One games

Did you notice how every upcoming game from Xbox Game Studios shown off in the Xbox Games Showcase didn't include the Xbox One as a platform? There's a reason for that.

Stephen Totilo at Axios had the pleasure of interviewing Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty during the Summer Game Fest days, and was told Microsoft's internal studios have moved on from what's commonly known as the 8th generation of consoles. This means none of the upcoming games from 343 Industries, The Coalition, Double Fine, Bethesda, Turn 10, Playground, Rare, Obsidian and the like are coming to the Xbox One or the Xbox One X - just Xbox Series and usually PC. He also debunks the rumours of the Xbox Series S being left behind, and says the teams are more prepared to handle the restrictions it puts on them these days after already having released a game or two on it already.

That doesn't mean they'll stop supporting the games already available on Xbox One, however, so don't worry about losing access to Forza Horizon 5, Minecraft or anything like that. It'll also be possible to play Xbox Series games on the Xbox One via streaming if that helps.

What do you think about this? Do you think PlayStation is doing the same despite its new focus on live-service games?