LIVE

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl - Gold
Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news

Microsoft has started testing xCloud for iPhones

The Xbox-owner is testing its cloud-based tech with Apple's smartphones.

Those who have joined the Xbox Insider program have been able to enjoy playing Xbox games wherever they are with both Xbox Console Streaming (whereby you can stream your own games) and xCloud (stream any of the games included in the service) since last autumn, although only for Android units. So far. Yesterday, however, that changed and Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb announced that Microsoft has now started testing out xCloud for iOS as well in Canada, UK and the USA.

There is a slight catch though, and only 10,000 users are allowed in the first round, and Major Nelson writes that "we saw a LOT of interest in the Project xCloud Limited iOS TestFlight Preview today and we've already hit our initial capacity". It should also be noted that the only game available so far is Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

If you would like to participate in the xCloud tests, head over this way, where you'll find instructions on what you should do to try and get in for the next round.

Microsoft has started testing xCloud for iPhones


Loading next content