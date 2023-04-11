Microsoft has signed another 10-year deal to bring Activision Blizzard games to more customers

HQ

Microsoft has been making a fair few longstanding deals to bring Activision Blizzard games to more platforms and customers, should its acquisition of the publisher go through. Nintendo, for example, recently signed a deal that ensured Call of Duty would be available on Nintendo platforms for a decade.

Now, Microsoft has signed a similar deal with EE, ensuring that more gamers will be able to access Activision Blizzard games, especially on PC and through cloud gaming. On Twitter, Phil Spencer said: "Microsoft and EE are expanding our partnership with a 10-year commitment in cloud gaming to bring PC games built by Activision Blizzard, following the acquisition, and Xbox to EE customers. We are committed to bring more games to more people, however they choose to play."

As it seems more and more likely the deal will go through, with regulatory bodies like the CMA loosening the pressure they initially put on Microsoft, it's good to know that for a decade we hopefully won't have to worry about exclusivity for some major releases.