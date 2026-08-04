Microsoft has presented another round of entertainment for Game Pass subscribers

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New month, new Game Pass titles. Microsoft has just revealed what subscribers can look forward to during the first half of the last real summer month of the year. Since it's still a bit of a lull in game releases, there aren't any major blockbusters, but fortunately that doesn't mean there's a lack of great and interesting games, especially not for Premium subscribers. Here's what you'll get (games marked with * won't be available on Game Pass Premium at launch; games marked with ** are already included with other subscriptions but are now coming to Game Pass Premium):



Heretic + Hexen (Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) - August 4**



Beast of Reincarnation (Cloud, Xbox Series S/X, Handheld, and PC) - August 4*



Monsters are Coming! (Cloud, Xbox Series S/X, Handheld, and PC) - August 6**



PowerWash Simulator 2 (Cloud, Xbox Series S/X, and PC) - August 6**



Bounty Star (Cloud, Xbox Series S/X, and PC) - August 11**



Date Everything! (Cloud, Xbox Series S/X, Handheld, and PC) - August 11



Grounded 2 (Game Preview) (Cloud, Xbox Series S/X, Handheld, and PC) - August 11**



Ball x Pit (Cloud, Xbox Series S/X, Handheld, and PC) - August 12**



Cricket 26 (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - August 13



Mio: Memories in Orbit (Cloud, Xbox Series S/X, Handheld, and PC) - August 13**



Sandustry (Game Preview) (PC) - August 13*



Egging On (Cloud, Xbox Series S/X, Handheld, and PC) - August 18**



As usual, there's also extra content available as free downloadable perks, and August is no exception, featuring, among other things, Game Pass Pack 7 for Call of Duty: Warzone and, most notably, the Gears of War: E-Day Open Beta, which starts on August 6 , something you can read more about on Xbox Wire.

Unfortunately, as is usually the case, there are also a few titles that are being removed. These will be taken down on August 15, but you can get up to 20% off them with your subscription until then if you want to keep any of them: