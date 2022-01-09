Microsoft has partnered with OPI on a line of Xbox-inspired nail polishes

HQ

Microsoft has partnered with the nail polish brand OPI on a line of Xbox-inspired products, all of which are set to release in Spring 2022. The collection of products span 12 unique variations of nail polish, all of which have a unique theme based on the worlds of Xbox Game Pass titles and Xbox itself.

As mentioned on the Xbox Wire, the various nail polish names and their descriptions can be found below:





"Quest for Quartz: A shimmery rose quartz that will put you in the winner circle.



Pixel Dust: A shimmery mauve pink that will pixelate your world.



Racing for Pinks*: A crème rose that will rev your engine.



Suzi is My Avatar*: A creamy pink-nude that will give you virtual power.



Trading Paint*: A crème apricot you'll race to the finish for.



Heart and Con-soul: A shimmery crimson red that takes nails to the next level.



The Pass is Always Greener: Meet your matcha with this creamy pastel green.



Sage Simulation: Get lost in a shimmery sage green simulation.



You Had Me at Halo: A shimmery galactic blue that will give you sparkly stats.



Can't CTRL Me*: A shimmery robin's egg blue that cannot be CTRL'd.



Achievement Unlocked*: Unlock a world of color that's lilac optimized.



N00berry*: Berry boost your nails with this deep crème purple."



As for when and how these will be available, we're told that the full collection will debut in the US first and then will start selling globally in February, all from where OPI products are sold. It was also mentioned that qualifying purchases will unlock in-game content for Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite from February 1.