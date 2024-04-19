Microsoft has more games on PlayStation Store top 25 than Sony

HQ

Microsoft's gaming program got a lot bigger last fall when they bought Activision Blizzard, and in combination with the fact that they have now released a handful of older titles (Pentiment, Hi-Fi Rush, Grounded and shortly Sea of Thieves) to competing formats, something we've never seen before happened Thursday on PlayStation.

TweakTown journalist Derek Strickland noticed that there are now more Microsoft games in the top 25 of the most sold titles via the PlayStation Store than Sony has. A clear sign of how big Microsoft actually is in the gaming world today, but also a proof of how important Sony is to them.

Microsoft's seven titles on the list (where Sony only has five positions) are Call of Duty, Fallout 4, Fallout 76, Grounded, Minecraft, Overwatch 2 and Sea of Thieves. A development most of us could probably never have predicted just a few years ago.