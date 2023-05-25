Microsoft has lodged its appeal against the Competition and Markets Authority

HQ

After Microsoft's $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard King was blocked in the UK by the Competition and Markets Authority, it didn't take long before Microsoft and Activision promised that there would be an appeal lodged so that they can work on getting the deal approved in the country. It turns out this didn't take too long at all.

Because Bloomberg has now reported that the appeal has been lodged by Microsoft, meaning the process to get the deal approved has now kicked back off. Considering the European Commission has approved the deal since the CMA's first choice, you have to wonder if they will go back on their original decision as part of this process.

There has been no comment from Microsoft or Activision on this appeal process just yet, and likewise, there is no word on when a decision on the appeal will be made, but it is expected to take several months at the least, as there will be a legal battle as part of this.