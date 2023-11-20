Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Microsoft has hired OpenAI's former CEO

Sam Altman was only fired a couple of days ago, but now he has joined the Microsoft empire.

Just a couple of days ago, we reported that OpenAI had decided to fire its CEO, Sam Altman. Well, picking up on that, we can now add that Altman has already found a new home and role, as Microsoft has looked to tap his talents to lead a new advanced AI research team.

Altman isn't the only former OpenAI member who has joined Microsoft's empire however, as co-founder of OpenAI, Greg Brockman has also joined the enormous tech company to work alongside Altman on this AI research project.

You can read Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's announcement regarding the hiring of Altman and Brockman, and its further commitment to OpenAI below.

