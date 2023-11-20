Microsoft has hired OpenAI's former CEO

HQ

Just a couple of days ago, we reported that OpenAI had decided to fire its CEO, Sam Altman. Well, picking up on that, we can now add that Altman has already found a new home and role, as Microsoft has looked to tap his talents to lead a new advanced AI research team.

Altman isn't the only former OpenAI member who has joined Microsoft's empire however, as co-founder of OpenAI, Greg Brockman has also joined the enormous tech company to work alongside Altman on this AI research project.

You can read Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's announcement regarding the hiring of Altman and Brockman, and its further commitment to OpenAI below.