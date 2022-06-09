Microsoft has decided to leave Russia entirely

HQ

Microsoft was one of the video game companies that decided to hit Russia hardest with various sanctions when the war against their neighbour Ukraine started, including removing all their Xbox products and services from the country, donating huge amounts of money to Ukraine and even helping them with cyber defence against Russia.

But they've still had some other business there as they have obligations and contracts to follow through. Now even that has come to an end, as Thurrott reports. Microsoft will still have a minimum of operations in the country, and they will try to help their employees in the country out, but they are now largely entirely gone from Russia, and explains their decision:

"As a result of the changes to the economic outlook and the impact on our business in Russia, we have made the decision to significantly scale down our operations in Russia. We will continue to fulfill our existing contractual obligations with Russian customers while the suspension of new sales remains in effect.

We are working closely with impacted employees to ensure they are treated with respect and have our full support during this difficult time,"

Not having normal Windows support anymore might end up being a ticking bomb for PC users in the country, and we'll see what this means in the end.