Microsoft has closed their DEI team

A hot topic of debate in recent years has been how inclusive the entertainment industry should be, with some seeing so-called "woke" trends everywhere, while others think far too little is being done.

Whatever the case, we note that several companies seem to be moving away from what has been called DEI (diversity, equity, inclusion) and Google and Meta, among others, have cut back on this, with Disney boss Bob Iger recently saying in a CNBC interview:

"I've always believed that we have a responsibility to do good in the world, but we know our job is not to advance any kind of agenda."

Now Microsoft seems to be following suit, and a Business Insider article reports that the company is closing a large so-called DEI team. According to an email from the dismissed leader of the team, the reason is that DEI initiatives "are no longer business critical or smart as they were in 2020".

How many people will lose their jobs as a result is unclear, as is whether Microsoft's PC and Xbox games will be affected in any way.