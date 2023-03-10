Microsoft has been advertising its Activision Blizzard merger in UK newspapers

HQ

Microsoft has been running full page adverts in the Financial Times and the Daily Mail in order to promote its merger with Activision Blizzard, which is still undergoing approval by the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

The adverts, which can be seen below as per The Verge's Tom Warren, claim that the controversial deal would enable Xbox to bring the Call of Duty franchise to 150 million more players, by bringing it to platforms such as Nintendo Switch and GeForce Now.

Sony has been fervently against the deal, supposedly refusing a 10-year contract and the option to put Call of Duty titles on PlayStation Plus from day one.

The CMA said the deal might "result in higher prices, fewer choices, or less innovation" in the games industry, and have been looking at blocking the deal outright or forcing Microsoft to partially divest some IPs from the acquisition.

Whilst they are open to a behavioural solution, Sony said there were "myriad ways Microsoft could withhold or degrade access which would be extremely difficult to monitor and police."

Microsoft is seeking a behavioural solution as a first choice, and has offered to pay for a third party to ensure they comply with any requirements of a potential deal.

