Microsoft has announced the Surface Duo 2

Microsoft recently unveiled the Surface Duo 2, a foldable phone that uses two 5.8" PixelSense Fusion Displays that combine to make one tablet-size 8.3" display. Designed as a phone first and foremost, the Android device can also use Xbox's cloud game streaming tech to be able to play games on the go, and with the folding design, it really fits the bill of what we'd usually expect from a handheld console.

To ensure that you never have any issues streaming games out and about, the Surface Duo 2 also supports 5G for lightning fast connection. And since it is a phone; the device also boasts a triple-lens camera that can record in 4K video across both of its screens; supports all Android apps in the Google Play Store; and even features a handy notification bar along its spine, which will inform you about remaining charge, incoming calls, and even volume levels.

As for when the device will launch, the Surface Duo 2 will land on October 21, 2021, and will retail for £1,349 / $1,499.99. Take a look at the gadget here.