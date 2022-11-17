Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Microsoft has added Solitaire and Minesweeper to Teams

It's all part of an effort to "build work connections through play".

There's no denying the fact that video games are a great tool for building connections and cohesion. Being able to communicate with friends, work colleagues, family members, all to solve issues or overcome problems is a sort of team building in the digital age. So why not incorporate that into your daily work meetings?

Microsoft has decided that this is a great idea and has now implemented Solitaire, Minesweeper, IceBreakers, and Wordament into Microsoft Teams, all so that you can "build work connections through play".

It's said in the latest blog from Microsoft that these are multiplayer versions that can feature 2-250 players, and are rated safe for work, and are also ad-free.

"Games promote creativity, collaboration and communication in powerful and unique ways, and we can't wait to see how the Games for Work app on Microsoft Teams inspires productivity and helps foster connections in the workplace," said Jill Braff, general manager of integrations and casual games at Microsoft.

So next time you're in a Teams meeting and need a pick-me-up, why not boot up Minesweeper and attempt to set some new high scores with the help of some colleagues.

