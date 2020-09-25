English
Microsoft has a new mascot for Japan

Could this be the face of an upcoming Xbox title?

Microsoft had the opening for this years all-digital Tokyo Game Show, during which the Xbox boss Phil Spencer had plenty of interesting stuff to reveal (which we have reported about). But in a somewhat surprising move, Microsoft also had a new mascot for Xbox, which was revealed on Twitter.

It's a manga girl, seemingly inspired by Xbox Series S. If this is a one-off for Tokyo Game Show or if she will be used in the future is currently unknown. You can check her out below, does this look like a good face for Xbox in Japan to you?

