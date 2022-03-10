Microsoft had the highest average Metacritic score ever during 2021

HQ

It's safe to say that Microsoft had a really good 2021, launching games like Psychonauts 2, Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite. Here at Gamereactor, we gave all those game really high grades, and so did everyone else, it seems.

Metacritic has now revealed their Annual Game Publisher Rankings for 2021, and it was not only easily won by Microsoft, they also got the highest average score ever since Metacritic started this twelve years ago. Four factors include, with Metascore (average score from critics) being the most important one, and the publisher must have released at least five titles to be eligible to compete.

Here are the winners:



Microsoft / Xbox Game Studios - 87.4 (last year: 6th)

Sony - 81.3 (last year: 4th)

Humble Games - 80.9 (last year: 18th)

Activision Blizzard - 80.6 (last year: 5th)

Bethesda Softworks - 80.2 (last year: 16th)

Capcom - 80.6 (last year: 3rd)

Bandai Namco - 78.5 (last year: 38th)

Sega - 77.6 (last year: 1st)

Electronic Arts - 78.3 (last year: 21st)

505 Games - 75.7 (last year: 13th)



Did you expect Microsoft to be the first publisher to get a score over 85, beating the best years of Nintendo and Sony, and win Metacritic's 12th Annual Game Publisher Rankings?

Thanks VGC