Microsoft: "Gaming pricing is a super-complex thing"

A few companies like Activision, Sony and Take-Two has decided to increase the price of major games next generation to £70 / €80. Other publishers have been more reluctant and companies like CD Projekt Red, Codemasters, Microsoft and Ubisoft has so far not raised prices for their big hitters like Cyberpunk 2077, Dirt 5, Gears Tactics and Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

In an interview with Real Deal Podcast, game prices were the topic and Xbox marketing boss, Aaron Greenberg shared Microsoft's stance on this hot topic (transcribed by VGC):

"What you've seen from us is we want to put gamers first," said Greenberg. "Our commitment and how we've approached this whole generation is all your gaming accessories work, we're not going to make you pay again for next-gen versions of our games, we're doing Smart Delivery... we've tried to be 'fan-first' in every way that we can."

"Gaming pricing is a super-complex thing to answer because in the old days, every game launched at one price and that was it. But we launched Ori and the Will of the Wisps for $30 and Gears Tactics is a new title launching this holiday and it's launching at $60. State of Decay 2 launched at $40. So there's not a simple answer to that except to say that Tactics we're launching at $60."

Greenberg doesn't seem to think that raised prices will initially be a new standard except for a selected few and added:

"I think what you've seen across the industry with a couple of notable exceptions is that most people... Assassin's Creed Valhalla is at $60 for standard, Cyberpunk, Dirt 5... so I'm not seeing it,"

Finally, Greenberg asks the rhetorical question if prices of games really matter a whole lot anymore for next generation at Microsoft, as all Xbox One titles get free upgrades with Smart Delivery, and everything is included with Xbox Game Pass regardless:

"I'd say first with Smart Delivery, but most importantly you get all our games at launch in Game Pass, so does the price of the game even matter if it's included in your Game Pass subscription?"