news

Microsoft: Future titles are developed for Xbox Series X first

Xbox titles to come will be developed for Microsoft's next-generation format first and adapted to current-gen consoles later.

Microsoft has said its games will be released for both Xbox One and Xbox Series X for a foreseeable future of a year or two. But how will this work? Are they mainly Xbox One games scaled up for Xbox Series X, or are they made for Xbox Series X and scaled down to Xbox One?

Now the Xbox marketing boss Aaron Greenberg has detailed the procedure on Twitter and says Xbox Series X comes first, and that it is up to the developer to decide what formats their title will support:

"Future 1P titles are developed for Xbox Series X first. Not saying those games won't ship on Xbox One, only that we are leading with Series X & each studio will decide what's best for their game/community when they launch."

This makes it sound like not all first-party games necessarily will work on both Xbox generations, and that it is clearly Xbox Series X you should go for to get the full experience.

