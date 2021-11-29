Microsoft: FPS Boost techniques only work on select titles

HQ

As we recently reported, the FPS Boost program has come to an end after 130+ Xbox games have got doubled or even quadrupled frame rates when played on Xbox Series X. Now the Xbox director of program management Jason Ronald has explained more about this in a tweet, and says Microsoft always knew it wasn't going to work for all titles:

"For those asking for clarification, we knew that our current FPS Boost techniques would only work on select titles. This is similar to resolution enhancements for Xbox One X. We have enabled FPS Boost on 130+ titles, but we have tried many, many more unsuccessfully."

Even if the FPS Boost program is over, it does not mean we won't get other enhancements in the future, although nothing is currently planned, he says:

"Enhancing games from the past is difficult as we don't make any actual changes to the game's source code itself. If we are able to develop new methods to further enhance backwards compatible titles we will pursue them, but we don't have anything on the immediate horizon."

Is there any specific classic you think would benefit from FPS Boost?