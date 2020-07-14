Microsoft Flight Simulator's launch trailer shown

You're watching Advertisements

Yesterday we were happy to report that Microsoft Flight Simulator has now received its official release date. The Asobo Studio simulation title will release on August 18 for PC (it's coming to Xbox One at a later date), and that means you can finally fly the world despite the ongoing pandemic.

Today, we also have a couple of new, stunning screenshots to offer as well as the official launch trailer. Check all of this out below and make sure to click on the last image from the airport to really marvel at the level of detail from the French developer Asobo Studio.