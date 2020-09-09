Microsoft Flight Simulator "will be just as amazing on Xbox as it is on PC"

You're watching Advertisements

We were really, really impressed with Microsoft Flight Simulator (check out our review) when it was released last month for PC. But it is in fact coming to consoles as well. While we assume it won't be much of a match for Xbox Series X, we cannot help but wonder how well it'll run on Xbox One as the game truly is a graphical beast.

Fortunately, Microsoft Flight Simulator's Director of Technology, Jörg Neumann, had some calming information on the topic in an interview with GamingBolt:

"We are very confident that the simulator will be just as amazing on Xbox as it is on PC. Some things might even be better. Regarding the controller, our intent is to deliver a great experience using any controls you already have, so you can enjoy the experience with a gamepad as well as a mouse and keyboard. We'll have more to share with you about the Xbox version of the simulator closer to launch."

We still don't know when Microsoft Flight Simulator will launch for Xbox, but hopefully, Microsoft will spill the beans sooner rather than later if they want it to be available for the Xbox Series X launch in November.