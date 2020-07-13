Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
Microsoft Flight Simulator

Microsoft Flight Simulator to take off in mid-August

We now know the date for the PC version, with the title set to be available via Xbox Game Pass in the Windows Store.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

One of the most beautiful games of the year is preparing for its release and after a few past and on-going beta tests, Asobo Studio is finally ready to commit to a release date for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

The title is set to fly onto PCs all over the world on August 18 and it will be available via the PC version of the paid subscription Xbox Game Pass from day one one. Pre-orderers can download the game already which is certainly not a bad idea considering all the assets that are displayed in the game (the download size is unknown, sorry).

Microsoft Flight Simulator not only offers beautiful surroundings, but the game is also kept up-to-date using live weather data. The environments and planes are modelled after their real-world counterparts, so it looks like aviation aficionados have a lot to look forward to.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Microsoft Flight SimulatorMicrosoft Flight Simulator

Related texts



Loading next content