Microsoft Flight Simulator to take off in mid-August

One of the most beautiful games of the year is preparing for its release and after a few past and on-going beta tests, Asobo Studio is finally ready to commit to a release date for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

The title is set to fly onto PCs all over the world on August 18 and it will be available via the PC version of the paid subscription Xbox Game Pass from day one one. Pre-orderers can download the game already which is certainly not a bad idea considering all the assets that are displayed in the game (the download size is unknown, sorry).

Microsoft Flight Simulator not only offers beautiful surroundings, but the game is also kept up-to-date using live weather data. The environments and planes are modelled after their real-world counterparts, so it looks like aviation aficionados have a lot to look forward to.