Microsoft Flight Simulator releases on ten discs

Nowadays, it is very common that the games you buy on physical copies really aren't working on their own, and require updates to be playable at all. That said, some people still want physical games.

One prime example of the latter is Microsoft Flight Simulator, which launches for PC on August 18. The physical game is being published by Aerosoft, who delivers it on ten DVDs. The physical version launches on August 21, and Mathijs Kok from Aerosoft explains what the idea behind this version is:



1. The simulator code itself (the 'sim') that is around pretty small in size, this is a mandatory part of the sim.

2. The world and aircraft delivered by Microsoft, (that content depends on the version (the 'content') that is around 90 GB, this is a mandatory part of the sim.

3. Optional online streamed content (this is an optional part of the sim)

4. 3rd party files (clearly fully optional)

